Cody Rhodes Responds To Rey Mysterio’s Survivor Series Match Proposal

Cody Rhodes has expressed interest in captaining Team USA against a Rey Mysterio-led Team Mexico in a traditional five-on-five elimination match at WWE Survivor Series 2026.

Earlier this week, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio discussed the possibility of bringing a Team USA vs. Team Mexico matchup to Survivor Series during an appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s podcast. The proposed match would feature five Superstars representing each country, reviving the traditional Survivor Series elimination format.

Following Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel 2026 premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Rhodes addressed Mysterio’s proposal and made it clear that he would be interested in assembling his own team to face the legendary luchador.

“Rey Mysterio is over there on Stephanie’s podcast talking about Team Mexico versus Team USA. Sounds great. He’s going to lead Team Mexico, and I would love to lead Team USA, find a team of my own. That sounds like something I would like to do. Rey Mysterio, let’s make that happen at Survivor Series. Let’s do that. You’re on!”

Rhodes’ response adds further momentum to the proposed matchup, with the former Undisputed WWE Champion publicly volunteering to lead the American side against Mysterio’s Mexican team.

The traditional five-on-five elimination match has long been associated with Survivor Series, although WWE has placed greater emphasis on WarGames matches at the event in recent years.

A Team USA vs. Team Mexico showdown would provide an opportunity to showcase talent from both countries while bringing back one of Survivor Series’ most recognizable match formats.

Despite the enthusiasm from both Mysterio and Rhodes, WWE has not officially confirmed the match for Survivor Series 2026, and no additional team members have been announced.

With Rhodes now publicly accepting Mysterio’s proposal, it remains to be seen whether WWE will move forward with the international showdown.