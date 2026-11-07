Chelsea Green Reacts To Heartbreaking Night At WWE Crown Jewel

Chelsea Green has reacted emotionally to losing the WWE Women’s Championship at Crown Jewel 2026, opening up about Tiffany Stratton’s shocking betrayal and the disappointment of having her biggest career moment taken away.

Green initially enjoyed a historic night at Saturday’s premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, defeating Liv Morgan to capture the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship and becoming just the third woman in WWE history to hold the title. However, her celebration quickly turned into heartbreak following a dramatic sequence of events that saw Green lose both her WWE Women’s Championship and the trust of someone she considered a friend.

After Green delivered a post-match promo, Morgan attacked her, leaving the champion vulnerable in the ring. Stratton then appeared, seemingly arriving to help her former friend, but instead struck Green with her Money in the Bank briefcase before announcing that she was cashing in her contract.

Stratton followed up with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to secure the pinfall victory and become the new WWE Women’s Champion. She also left Crown Jewel with the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship and its accompanying championship ring.

Speaking during WWE’s Crown Jewel post-show coverage, a visibly emotional Green expressed her frustration over the events that had unfolded, explaining how much the occasion had meant to her after years of working toward such a moment. “How do you think I feel,” she said. “I spent my entire wrestling career waiting for this moment, waiting to stand there and tell the WWE Universe and my mom and my dad and all of my friends that I belonged here.”

Green continued by reflecting on the promises she had made ahead of Crown Jewel, explaining that she had viewed the event as an opportunity to prove herself to the WWE Universe. However, she admitted that losing Stratton’s friendship made the situation even more difficult to accept. “I just spent 10 minutes on SmackDown telling the crowd this was going to be the moment in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel that I was going to show everybody that I belong here,” she continued. “And instead, I didn’t just lose my championship, but I lost a friend. So I’m going to go home and I’m going to regroup, and I’m going to do whatever I need to do to build my confidence back up.”

The unexpected Money in the Bank cash-in brought Green’s championship reign to an abrupt end while establishing Stratton as the new WWE Women’s Champion.

Green’s comments suggest that the emotional fallout from Stratton’s betrayal could be just as significant as the championship loss itself, particularly given their previous friendship.

For now, Green intends to step away, regroup, and rebuild her confidence following the devastating conclusion to what had initially appeared to be a career-defining night at Crown Jewel.