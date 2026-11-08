Tiffany Stratton Responds To Betraying Chelsea Green At WWE Crown Jewel

At Saturday’s 2026 WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, Chelsea Green defeated WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan from The Judgment Day to win the Women’s Crown Jewel Title. After the match, the newly crowned WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton betrayed Green by attacking her and then cashed in her Money in the Bank contract, securing the WWE Women’s Title and becoming a two-time champion.

During the post-show for Crown Jewel, Stratton commented on her title win and Green’s betrayal, stating that Green’s title looked prettier on her anyway.

Green said, “Of course I was going to take advantage of the situation. Of course Tiffany Stratton was going to go up there and hit her prettiest moonsault ever. And look at all of this gold. I think it looks prettier on me anyway. I guess it is Tiffy Time.”

While Stratton won the WWE Women’s Title and currently possesses Green’s Crown Jewel Championship, she did not win that belt, which technically belongs to Green.

You can check out Stratton’s comments in the video below.