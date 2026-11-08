Cody Rhodes’ Reaction To Crown Jewel Victory Raises Questions

The opening match of WWE Crown Jewel 2026 featured “The American Nightmare,” Cody Rhodes, who defeated Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match. Despite the victory, Rhodes seemed less than enthusiastic about his win.

In a video originally posted on WWE’s social media accounts but later removed, a Twitter (X) user asked Rhodes whether he felt a weight had been lifted off his shoulders after defeating Orton. Rhodes, however, declined to comment on the question.

Rhodes said, “I want to answer your question. I should answer your question. I feel like I’m not in a place to do so at the moment, so respectfully, no comment. Enjoy the rest of Crown Jewel.”

In the match, Rhodes finally fulfilled his promise by delivering a punt to Orton’s head, keeping him down long enough for Rhodes to secure the win. Although Rhodes achieved victory, he seemed unsettled by resorting to a darker, more brutal approach during the match. Meanwhile, fans expressed their disapproval of Rhodes by booing him throughout the contest and cheering for Orton instead.