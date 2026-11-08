Backstage Reaction To WWE’s John Cena Classic And Worlds Collide Plans

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE and The Walt Disney Company, which owns ESPN, recently announced an expanded partnership that includes a special two-day event at the Wide World of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World, Orlando, Florida. This will feature the John Cena Classic and an Avengers: Doomsday-themed edition of Worlds Collide, scheduled for Monday, December 14, and Tuesday, December 15.

According to ESPN sources who spoke to Fightful Select, there is enthusiasm for the partnership announcement. In addition to the special John Cena Classic edition of Monday Night RAW and the Worlds Collide event, there will be a two-day WWE World event presented in collaboration with Fanatics at the Wide World of Sports Complex. This event will provide fan experiences, exclusive retail activations, and merchandise. The Avengers: Doomsday edition of Worlds Collide will showcase the top Superstars from WWE, NXT, and AAA.

Further details about WWE’s takeover of Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex will be announced soon.