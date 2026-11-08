Backstage News On WWE Crown Jewel’s Post-Show Interviews

WWE held its 2026 Crown Jewel premium live event on Saturday, November 7, at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The show featured four matches, including a Last Man Standing match between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

According to False Finish, all the wrestlers who competed at the Crown Jewel PLE delivered promos after the show. However, all the promos, except for those of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, were filmed during the event itself. This was done to allow the talent and crew to leave for the United States shortly after the event concluded.

The main event of the Crown Jewel PLE was the Men’s Championship Match between World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn, with Reigns ultimately emerging victorious.

In other matches, Penta and Je’Von Evans won the World Tag Team Championship from The Vision, while Chelsea Green captured the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship. However, she was quickly cashed in on by Tiffany Stratton, who became a two-time WWE Women’s Champion. The event kicked off with the Last Man Standing match, in which Rhodes secured the victory over Orton with a Punt kick.