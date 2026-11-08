Roman Reigns Says “Daddy Always Delivers” After Crown Jewel Victory

Roman Reigns, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, achieved another milestone on Saturday at Crown Jewel 2026 by defeating Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn to win the Men’s Crown Jewel Title. After the match, Reigns discussed various topics with the company, including his victory.

Reigns emphasized that he always shows up wherever he’s needed and dominates the competition. He also pointed out that WWE pays him well for a reason, and he consistently delivers results.

Reigns said, “It don’t matter what happens, baby, when you’re the champ. When you’re the most important figure in this industry. It don’t matter where it is or what’s going on, baby. I show up! I wreck shop! I hold it down. They pay me the big bucks for a reason. And they gonna continue, because daddy always delivers, baby. O.T.C.”