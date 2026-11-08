Backstage News On Why WWE Scrapped Finn Balor vs. Gunther At Crown Jewel 2026

WWE reportedly considered booking a major showdown between Finn Balor and Gunther for Crown Jewel 2026 before ultimately deciding to postpone the match despite promotional materials having already been produced.

According to WRKD Wrestling, there was a feeling among some within WWE that the anticipated encounter between “The Demon” Finn Balor and Gunther would benefit from additional television build rather than taking place at Saturday’s premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. There was also a belief that the four matches already scheduled were sufficient for the show.

The potential match had been teased throughout the weeks leading up to Crown Jewel, with Balor and Gunther continuing their heated rivalry on WWE SmackDown. During the October 30 episode, Balor brought back his Demon persona and launched a vicious attack on Gunther, delivering a Coup de Grâce from a ladder that sent his rival crashing through the announce table.

Further speculation surrounding the match emerged when promotional materials featuring both Superstars were spotted at Riyadh Season Stadium, the originally planned venue for Crown Jewel. WWE subsequently relocated the event to ANB Arena, also known as “The Venue.”

Although Balor vs. Gunther was reportedly included in earlier internal plans, WWE never officially announced the match for Crown Jewel, meaning its absence was not a change to the publicly advertised card.

Saturday’s premium live event ultimately featured four advertised matches, with Roman Reigns defeating Sami Zayn to capture the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship in the main event. Cody Rhodes also defeated Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match, while Penta and Je’Von Evans captured the World Tag Team Championship from Bron Breakker and Austin Theory.

Elsewhere, Chelsea Green defeated Liv Morgan to win the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship, only for Tiffany Stratton to cash in her Money in the Bank contract shortly afterward and capture the WWE Women’s Championship.

As for Balor and Gunther, WWE’s reported decision to delay their encounter leaves additional time to develop the rivalry on television, particularly following Balor’s return to his Demon persona.

There is currently no confirmed date for the proposed match, although the ongoing storyline suggests that the two Superstars remain on a collision course.