Backstage News On WWE’s Quick Departure From Saudi Arabia After Crown Jewel

WWE Superstars and crew members reportedly departed Saudi Arabia shortly after Saturday’s Crown Jewel 2026 premium live event, with the majority of the roster safely returning to the United States before another round of attacks struck Riyadh on Sunday.

According to Reuters, attacks attributed to Yemen’s Houthi rebel group on November 8 caused damage to several buildings in Riyadh’s financial district, including the Aramco skyscraper. The latest developments came amid heightened security concerns surrounding WWE’s decision to proceed with Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that WWE talent had already departed the country before the latest attacks occurred, with members of the roster arriving in South Carolina on Sunday. Although some WWE personnel may have remained in Riyadh to assist with dismantling the arena setup and production equipment, PWInsider had not received any reports of anyone associated with the company being affected.

Additional details have also emerged regarding the travel arrangements WWE implemented for the event. Rather than flying directly into Riyadh, the majority of the roster reportedly arrived in neighboring Bahrain before completing the journey into Saudi Arabia by bus.

Johnson explained: “We are told the majority WWE roster actually flew into Bahrain, a neighboring country, and traveled from there by bus into Riyadh. The belief is some names traveled via private plane directly in and out of Riyadh but that was the exception, not the norm.” Meanwhile, False Finish reported that WWE made adjustments to its post-show production schedule to allow talent and crew members to leave the venue as quickly as possible following Crown Jewel.

According to the report, “the promos that aired on the WWE Crown Jewel post show were all shot during the show except Roman [Reigns] and Sami [Zayn] so that the talent and crew could pack up and leave almost immediately following the event.”

The reported arrangements provide further insight into the precautions surrounding WWE’s trip, which had already attracted considerable attention because of the ongoing security situation in the region.

As previously reported, WWE traveled with a significantly reduced crew for Crown Jewel, while some wrestlers reportedly expressed reluctance about participating in the trip because of safety concerns. The company also reportedly offered certain crew members $3,000 in hazard pay, while its commentary team called the event remotely from WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

Despite those concerns, Crown Jewel went ahead as scheduled on Saturday, November 7, with Roman Reigns defeating Sami Zayn in the main event to capture the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship.

Several WWE Superstars who participated in the event are already advertised for Monday’s episode of RAW in Greenville, South Carolina. Roman Reigns, Liv Morgan, Penta and Oba Femi are among the names listed on WWE’s official event page, although no specific matches or segments involving those performers have been announced.

While the majority of WWE’s traveling roster reportedly returned safely ahead of Sunday’s attacks, it remains unclear whether all production personnel have departed Saudi Arabia.