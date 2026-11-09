Paige Says She’ll Keep Pushing For More TV Time For WWE’s Women’s Division

WWE Superstar Paige has reflected on her return to the ring after an eight-year absence, expressing gratitude for the opportunity while making it clear that she intends to continue advocating for more television time for the women’s division.

During an interview with Metro, Paige discussed her wrestling comeback and the importance of making the most of every opportunity she receives. Although she appreciates being able to compete again after spending years away from the ring, she emphasized that her gratitude will not prevent her from speaking up when she believes the women’s roster deserves greater exposure. “I do appreciate every single second that I get to be on TV and in that ring. And the fact that I managed to return after eight years, I am so grateful for that. But that doesn’t mean I won’t put my foot down when it comes to TV time.”

Paige went on to praise the dedication of her fellow female wrestlers, explaining that she wants to see more of them featured on WWE programming. While acknowledging the hard work of the men’s roster as well, she stressed that advocating for the women’s division remains important to her. “The more, the merrier with them [other women’s wrestlers] on TV. They work their ass off. The men work their ass off too, but you know how it is. I am vocal, and this time around I’m always gonna be that person. I think WWE knows that already. And I feel like they love me for it. At the same time, it might be a pain in the ass to deal with me sometimes!”

Paige’s comments highlight her determination to use her platform to support other women on the roster while continuing to pursue her own in-ring career.

The former Divas Champion was forced to step away from active competition due to a serious neck injury, making her eventual return to wrestling a significant personal milestone.

Despite the challenges she has faced throughout her career, Paige appears determined to make the most of her latest opportunity while remaining outspoken about the presentation of women’s wrestling.

Her latest remarks suggest that, although she is grateful to be back in WWE, she has no intention of changing the outspoken personality that has defined much of her career.