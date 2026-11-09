Report: GUNTHER Declined To Travel To Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel

New details have emerged regarding WWE’s decision not to move forward with a planned match between Gunther and “Demon” Finn Balor at Crown Jewel 2026, with a new report indicating that Gunther chose not to travel to Saudi Arabia for the event.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the proposed match was never officially announced because Gunther decided against making the trip to Riyadh, despite WWE having already filmed television segments designed to build toward the encounter.

The development offers a different explanation from earlier reports suggesting that WWE simply wanted additional television time to develop the rivalry before booking the match.

Writing about the situation on Monday, Meltzer stated that multiple sources within WWE confirmed Gunther’s decision, while others in the company had also heard the same explanation.

“Multiple WWE sources confirmed the story, which others internally also believed to be true. One source said that the situation went back-and-forth and thus everything on television was going in that direction. There was also talk that Balor was not thrilled to go either but the belief internally was he would have gone if Gunther would have gone.”

The report suggests that WWE’s creative plans continued moving toward the match while discussions surrounding Gunther’s participation remained unresolved.

Balor and Gunther had been involved in an ongoing rivalry on SmackDown, with Balor bringing back his Demon persona during the October 30 episode and attacking Gunther with a Coup de Grâce from a ladder through the announce table.

Promotional materials featuring both Superstars were also reportedly produced ahead of Crown Jewel, although WWE never officially advertised their match for the premium live event.

Meltzer further reported that Gunther’s decision surprised some within WWE, as there had been a belief that talent were no longer able to decline appearances in Saudi Arabia.

During the early years of WWE’s relationship with the country, certain wrestlers, particularly established main event stars, were reportedly given greater freedom to opt out of those events. However, that situation gradually changed, with talent reportedly understanding that declining to travel could potentially affect their creative opportunities.

In some instances, wrestlers were also reportedly expected to relinquish championships ahead of Saudi Arabia events if they chose not to participate.

According to Meltzer, there had been no recent examples of WWE talent refusing to attend events in the country. However, the ongoing regional conflict and related security concerns reportedly introduced a different set of circumstances surrounding Crown Jewel 2026.

Gunther’s reported decision suggests that WWE may still allow certain performers to decline international appearances, particularly under exceptional circumstances, although the report does not establish whether that flexibility extends to the entire roster.

Crown Jewel ultimately took place on November 7 in Riyadh without the planned Gunther vs. Balor encounter.

WWE has not publicly confirmed Gunther’s reported decision or announced a new date for the proposed match.