Early WWE RAW Spoilers Revealed For Tonight’s Episode (11/9/2026)

WWE returns to Netflix tonight, November 9, 2026, with a new episode of Monday Night Raw from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, featuring the fallout from Crown Jewel 2026 and the beginning of the road to Survivor Series: WarGames.

Ahead of tonight’s broadcast, several early spoilers have surfaced regarding planned segments and appearances, while WWE has also confirmed additional matches for the show.

According to Viper Reports, newly crowned WWE World Tag Team Champions Penta and Je’Von Evans are currently scheduled to open Raw. The duo captured the championships at Crown Jewel, defeating Bron Breakker and Austin Theory, and are expected to address their victory as they begin their reign.

The report also indicates that a segment involving Roman Reigns and Royce Keys is planned to close the broadcast. Reigns is coming off his victory over Sami Zayn at Crown Jewel, while Keys is expected to be featured in the closing portion of tonight’s show.

Another planned segment reportedly involves Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio. WWE has since officially confirmed that Rhodes will appear on the broadcast, although the full details of his segment have not been announced.

Newly crowned WWE Intercontinental Champion Ethan Page is also expected to appear following his championship victory over Chad Gable at Crown Jewel. Page previously teased the beginning of the “All Ego Era,” making his appearance one of the notable developments to watch.

Additionally, members of The Bloodline and The 946 are reportedly scheduled to appear as WWE continues building toward Survivor Series: WarGames.

Alongside the reported segments, WWE has officially announced two matches for tonight’s show. Bayley will face Michin in singles competition, while IYO SKY will team with a mystery partner against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

The identity of SKY’s partner has not yet been revealed, adding another element of intrigue to the post-Crown Jewel broadcast.

With Survivor Series: WarGames approaching, tonight’s Raw is expected to establish several important storylines following the events in Saudi Arabia.

WWE Raw airs live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix.

The reported segments remain subject to change, while the matches and appearances announced directly by WWE are confirmed for the broadcast.