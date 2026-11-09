Cameron Says Women’s Wrestling Is Missing The Sex Appeal Of The Divas Era

Former WWE Superstar Cameron believes modern women’s wrestling has lost some of the sex appeal that helped define the Divas era, despite acknowledging the significant improvements in the in-ring abilities of today’s female performers.

During an appearance on the Lay Talk Podcast with Layla El, Cameron discussed the evolution of WWE’s women’s division and what she feels is missing from its current presentation.

While praising the athleticism and wrestling skills of today’s female Superstars, Cameron argued that the emphasis on physical competition has come at the expense of some of the glamour and personality associated with the Divas era.

“You know what’s missing? It’s because I do think there was a standard that got higher, and I think the girls can kick ass. But what’s missing is what made the girls Divas. If people want to watch MMA, they’re going to watch MMA, right? But I feel like that’s what’s missing: that sex appeal. Guys, respectfully, want to see a little ass. But I think it’s dope for girls to show a little ass and be able to kick ass. This is what’s missing. Am I wrong? I don’t know.”

Layla, who was part of WWE’s Divas division during her own wrestling career, acknowledged Cameron’s perspective but pointed out that today’s female performers face different expectations from audiences.

She explained that women’s wrestling has evolved to the point where fans now expect high-level athletic performances, making it challenging for wrestlers to balance a glamorous presentation with the credibility they have established as serious competitors.

“I absolutely get what you’re saying and stuff like that. But the thing is, they’re in a difficult situation because they want to be sexy, but the audience has now adapted to them being hardcore wrestlers who kick ass. So it’s a really thin line for them. Chelsea Green, I think, hits it.”

Layla specifically highlighted Chelsea Green as an example of a WWE Superstar who successfully combines character presentation and sex appeal with the expectations of modern women’s wrestling.

The discussion reflects the differences between WWE’s Divas era and the current women’s division, which has placed greater emphasis on athletic competition, longer matches, and championship opportunities.

Cameron, who competed in WWE as part of The Funkadactyls alongside Naomi, was a prominent member of the Divas division before departing the company in 2016.

Although Cameron acknowledged that the standard of women’s wrestling has improved, she believes there is still room for performers to embrace the entertainment elements associated with the previous era without sacrificing their in-ring abilities.

Her comments offer a different perspective on the evolution of women’s wrestling, while Layla’s response highlights the challenge of balancing those elements with the expectations of today’s audience.