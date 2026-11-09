Backstage Update On Sammy Guevara’s AEW And ROH Absence

Former AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara has not been seen on AEW or ROH television for several months. His last appearance for ROH was at Death Before Dishonor in August, where he competed in a match for the ROH World Tag Team Championship alongside The Beast Mortos, facing teams such as El Sky Team, Top Flight, and The Kingdom.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, there was a question regarding the whereabouts of Guevara and The Kingdom. While The Kingdom has been consistently featured on ROH TV, Guevara has not made regular appearances. Sean Ross Sapp noted that Guevara is healthy, having worked two shows for WSW in Australia over the past weekend. However, there has been no information on why he has not been more visible on ROH programming.

Guevara’s last appearance on AEW TV was in June, when he and his LFI allies, RUSH and Dralistico, challenged The Conglomeration for the AEW World Trios Championship but did not succeed. Currently, there is no information on when Guevara will return to television.