Tommaso Ciampa Introduces A New Name For His AEW National Title

Tommaso Ciampa has given the AEW National Championship a new nickname following his victory over Andrade El Idolo on the November 7 episode of AEW Collision, declaring himself the company’s newest “belt collector” as he sets his sights on even more championship gold.

Ciampa captured the title during Saturday’s episode of Collision, which was filmed aboard the Norwegian Jewel as part of the Chris Jericho Cruise. Following the match, AEW released a backstage video featuring the new champion reflecting on his accomplishments since joining the promotion.

The former WWE Superstar highlighted his rapid success in AEW, pointing to his previous TNT Championship victory and his latest achievement of capturing a title during a televised wrestling event aboard a cruise ship. “Ten months in AEW. I’m rewriting the damn playbook. You can call me the history maker. My debut here, first man ever to win a singles title in his first ever match in the company. Now, I am the first man in the history of professional wrestling to win a title on television on a damn cruise ship.”

Ciampa then made it clear that winning the National Championship is only another step toward his ultimate goal of becoming AEW World Champion. Having already held the TNT Championship, he intends to continue adding titles to his collection before pursuing the company’s top prize. “Tommaso Ciampa. Ten months. TNT Champion. National Champion. I said it from day one. I’m the new belt collector. And I’m taking every damn title until I take the world title. But this one right here, this one right here is special. And she tells me her name is Ruby.”

The new champion concluded the promo by formally introducing his latest championship companion, revealing that he had decided to name the AEW National Championship “Ruby.”

“Say hello to Ruby. Isn’t she lovely? Isn’t she lovely?”

With his victory over Andrade, Ciampa becomes the fifth wrestler to hold the AEW National Championship since the title was introduced in November 2025.

Ciampa’s latest championship success continues his momentum in AEW, while his declaration that he intends to collect every available title suggests that his ambitions extend far beyond his newly acquired National Championship.