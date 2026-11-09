Sami Zayn Shares Cryptic Message After Crown Jewel Loss To Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn may not have walked away from WWE Crown Jewel 2026 with a victory, but the Undisputed WWE Champion appears to have taken something equally meaningful from his encounter with Roman Reigns.

The longtime rivals squared off in the main event of Saturday’s premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship on the line. Although Reigns emerged victorious, the match ended with an emotional moment as The Original Tribal Chief embraced Zayn in a show of respect.

On Monday, November 9, Zayn took to X to reflect on the encounter, sharing a message that echoed his post-match sentiments about earning Reigns’ respect despite falling short of victory. “You can’t always get what you want,” Zayn wrote. “But if you try sometimes you’ll find you get what you need.”

Accompanying the post were two photographs capturing Reigns showing Zayn respect following their Crown Jewel Championship showdown.

The message reflected Zayn’s comments during WWE’s Crown Jewel post-show, where he explained that while defeating Reigns had been his ultimate goal, earning the respect of his former Bloodline stablemate was something he had been equally determined to accomplish.

The emotional exchange added another chapter to the complicated history between the two Superstars, whose relationship has evolved from their time together in The Bloodline to their subsequent rivalry.

Although Zayn was unable to defeat Reigns, his latest message suggests that the acknowledgment he received following the match remains a significant moment for him.