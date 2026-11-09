New Details On WWE’s Saudi Arabia Travel Route For Crown Jewel

Additional details have emerged regarding WWE’s travel arrangements for Crown Jewel 2026 in Saudi Arabia, clarifying earlier reports that talent and personnel had avoided Riyadh International Airport due to regional security concerns.

According to PWInsider, the majority of WWE talent and personnel traveled to Saudi Arabia through Bahrain ahead of Saturday’s premium live event in Riyadh. After arriving in Bahrain, the group reportedly completed the journey to Riyadh by bus, a trip estimated to have taken approximately five to six hours.

However, WWE’s travel arrangements for the return journey were different, with personnel reportedly departing Riyadh by air rather than making the same lengthy bus trip back to Bahrain.

Following Crown Jewel, the group flew from Riyadh to Bahrain, where they transferred to another flight bound for Greenville, South Carolina. WWE personnel reportedly arrived back in the United States on Sunday afternoon, ahead of the November 9 episode of Monday Night Raw.

The new information provides clarification regarding previous claims that WWE had avoided using Riyadh International Airport entirely because of security concerns in the region.

While the company reportedly chose to route most of its personnel through Bahrain for their initial arrival, the return journey indicates that the Riyadh airport was used for departures following the event.

The distinction is significant because earlier reports had suggested WWE talent and staff bypassed the airport altogether. The latest account indicates that this was not the case, although the reasons behind the different inbound and outbound travel arrangements have not been confirmed.

Crown Jewel 2026 took place on Saturday, November 7, in Riyadh, with WWE subsequently returning to its regular television schedule in the United States.

The updated travel details offer a clearer picture of the logistics surrounding the international event, particularly amid heightened attention to security conditions in the region.