WWE Announces Survivor Series WarGames Match

WWE made several major announcements during the November 9, 2026, episode of Monday Night Raw from Greenville, South Carolina, including the official Men’s WarGames lineup for Survivor Series, a new championship match, and developments surrounding the traditional five-on-five elimination match.

The Men’s WarGames match was officially confirmed for Survivor Series on November 28 at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. The Bloodline, represented by Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa, will face The 946, consisting of Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, Carmelo Hayes, Cruz Montana, and Lucien Price.

WWE also announced that Liv Morgan will defend the Women’s World Championship against Becky Lynch at Survivor Series, adding another high-profile title match to the premium live event. Meanwhile, the traditional five-on-five Survivor Series elimination match between Team USA and Team Mexico began taking shape during an in-ring segment involving Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio interrupted the discussion and attempted to secure a place on Team Mexico, only for his father to reject the idea. Dominik then approached Rhodes about joining Team USA but received another rejection.

CM Punk eventually entered the ring and, after joking about his patriotism, asked Rhodes to join Team USA. Rhodes accepted, and the segment ended with Punk, Rhodes, and Rey clearing Dominik and JD McDonagh from the ring.

Additional team members were recruited later in the broadcast. Rey approached Penta backstage about representing Team Mexico, with the newly crowned WWE World Tag Team Champion immediately accepting. Je’Von Evans also agreed to join Team USA following a conversation with Rhodes.

As of November 9, Team USA consists of Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Je’Von Evans, with two remaining spots to be filled. Team Mexico currently features Rey Mysterio and Penta, leaving three additional members to be announced.

Elsewhere on Raw, Rey Fenix earned an opportunity to challenge Ethan Page for the WWE Intercontinental Championship after winning an impromptu triple threat number one contender’s match. The match was arranged by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce after Page’s championship celebration was interrupted by Chad Gable, Fenix, and Big Cass, all of whom expressed interest in challenging the newly crowned champion.

In the closing moments, Fenix connected with a splash on Big Cass while Cass was attempting to pin Gable. Fenix then covered Gable himself to secure the victory and become the next challenger for Page’s championship.

Another title match was confirmed for next week’s Raw, as IYO SKY will challenge Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship on November 16. Pearce made the match official after SKY pinned Rodriguez during their tag team encounter earlier in the evening, earning herself a championship opportunity. The November 16 episode will also feature an appearance by John Cena, who is scheduled to promote the inaugural John Cena Classic taking place in December. Cena is additionally advertised for the November 13 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

With Survivor Series: WarGames approaching, WWE now has several major matches confirmed while the remaining members of Team USA and Team Mexico have yet to be revealed.