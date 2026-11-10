Jacob Fatu And Becky Lynch Make Surprise WWE Returns On RAW

Two major WWE Superstars returned to television during the November 9, 2026, episode of Monday Night Raw from Greenville, South Carolina, with Becky Lynch and Jacob Fatu making their presence felt ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames.

Lynch made her surprise return during a women’s tag team match involving IYO SKY and The Judgment Day’s Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. After entering the arena, SKY revealed “The Man” as her mystery partner, drawing a strong reaction from the crowd.

The returning Lynch immediately made an impact, teaming with SKY to defeat Perez and Rodriguez. SKY secured the victory after connecting with her signature moonsault on Rodriguez for the pinfall.

Following the match, Lynch turned her attention to WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, issuing a challenge for another championship encounter. Lynch also made it clear that she wanted Morgan to leave the rest of The Judgment Day backstage when they faced each other.

The challenge was officially accepted later in the evening when Raw General Manager Adam Pearce approached Morgan backstage and confirmed that she would defend the Women’s World Championship against Lynch at Survivor Series on November 28.

Meanwhile, Jacob Fatu made his return during Raw’s closing segment, which featured a heated confrontation between Roman Reigns and Royce Keys.

The situation escalated when members of The 946 arrived, creating a numbers advantage against Reigns as tensions between the rival factions continued to intensify.

During the confrontation, cameras cut to the parking lot, where The Usos and Solo Sikoa were standing near a truck engulfed in flames. Moments later, Fatu made his surprise return, receiving a massive reaction from the Greenville crowd.

Back inside the arena, Reigns initially attempted to fight off The 946 by himself, but the numbers eventually overwhelmed The Original Tribal Chief. The remaining members of The Bloodline then arrived to even the odds, sparking a chaotic brawl between the two factions.

Fatu delivered one of the segment’s biggest moments when he launched himself from the top rope and drove Carmelo Hayes through the announce table with a splash.

With both factions continuing to battle, Reigns closed the show by challenging The 946 to a WarGames match at Survivor Series.

The match will feature Reigns, Fatu, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa representing The Bloodline against Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, Carmelo Hayes, Cruz Montana, and Lucien Price of The 946.

Both returns immediately positioned Lynch and Fatu in major storylines heading into WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, which takes place on November 28 at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.