TKO Announces Pricing Details For Senior Secured Notes Offering

The parent company of WWE and UFC, TKO, recently announced pricing for its previously announced Senior Secured Notes offering in a press release.

Here is the full press release:

“TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) (“TKO” or the “Company”), a premium sports and entertainment company, today announced the pricing of the previously announced offering (the “Offering”) of $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of 6.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2031 (the “notes”) by its indirect subsidiary, TKO Worldwide Holdings, LLC (“TKO Worldwide”). The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about November 13, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

TKO Worldwide expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, which may include making distributions to its parent entities to fund share repurchases under TKO’s previously announced share repurchase program, and to pay related fees and expenses.”

Senior Secured Notes are a type of corporate debt that has the highest priority for repayment in the event of bankruptcy or liquidation. These notes are backed by collateral, which gives them a more secure position. They rank at the top of a company’s capital structure and are repaid before unsecured creditors and common shareholders.

This announcement follows the company’s release of their Q3 earnings results last week.