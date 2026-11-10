WWE Sources Push Back On Claim About Road Dogg’s Departure

In March, it was reported that WWE legend Brian “Road Dogg” James left the company, where he had been serving as the co-lead writer for SmackDown. Former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman, alongside ex-WWE writer Vince Russo, suggested on his podcast that Road Dogg was fired for supporting Chelsea Green. However, at the time of Road Dogg’s departure, it was reported that he had voluntarily left.

According to Fightful Select, six sources disputed Coachman’s claims and confirmed that James voluntarily resigned from WWE. In April, Road Dogg explained that the fast-paced WWE schedule had become overwhelming for him, prompting his decision to step back in order to spend more time with his children and grandchildren.

It’s worth noting that Coachman has a history of making dubious claims. He previously stated, based on his sources, that Britt Baker was heading to WWE and that Vince McMahon had Saudi buyers backing him in a repurchase of the company. Additionally, he shared an inaccurate story about Chris Jericho as part of a “social project.”