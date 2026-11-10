Alexa Bliss Says She’s Been Feeling Sick Nonstop For Two Months

WWE star Alexa Bliss recently shared on her Twitter (X) account that she has been feeling unwell for the past couple of months. When a fan responded, mentioning they had the flu and a sinus infection, Bliss replied to the fan’s message.

Bliss initially tweeted, “Anyone else been just sick non stop for the last 2 months??”

She followed up with, “Yes! This has been me non stop for the last 2 months – CONSTANT flu feeling & sinuses – it just won’t stop”

Despite her ongoing health issues, Bliss has remained on television during this time and has competed alongside Charlotte Flair and Tatiana Paxley. Bliss and Paxley briefly held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, but their reign lasted only a few weeks before they lost the titles to Michin and B-Fab.

Anyone else been just sick non stop for the last 2 months?? 🤧🤒 — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 9, 2026