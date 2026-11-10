John Cena Explains Why Cody Rhodes Was His First John Cena Classic Invitee

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena spoke with SI’s The Takedown to discuss various topics, including why he chose “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes as the first invitee for The John Cena Classic.

Cena said, “I love Cody so much. I needed a first invitee who is a cornerstone, franchise player, and a global name. And also someone who just loves all the minutiae of the business. Someone who will sit at a corporate round table all day and then go talk to our historians in the warehouse and then go do media only to have an hour cage match where he gets his eye busted open at the end of the night.”

On picking Zilla Fatu as the first NXT participant:

“I’m kind of honorary, you know? Rikishi was such a mentor to me, and goodness, did I go through hell and back with Dwayne. I remember talking to Joe Anoaʻi [Roman Reigns] in FCW like, ‘Hey, man, you’re saying you’re this rich baller, and you’re coming out in an ill-fitting suit. Be you, be authentic, and say what you mean.’ Those are my earliest interactions with Joe, and then we’ve gone on to have such an incredible history together. It was my love of all of them that, when everybody was like, ‘Hey, we need somebody to put Solo [Sikoa] over,’ I’m jumping up and being like, ‘Give me the spike as many times as you can, then I’m not fighting back. Let’s get you a place at the table, because I see greatness in you as well.’”