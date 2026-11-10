Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Absence

Former multi-time WWE World Champion Drew McIntyre has been absent from WWE television since April 2026. His last appearance was at WrestleMania 42, where he faced Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match. Since then, McIntyre has been busy filming roles in several projects, including: The Last Druid, a “Highlander” reboot, and the WWE and Reelshort microdrama “Agent of Shadows”, which also features Jacob Fatu, Joe Hendry, Booker T, and more.

During his extended absence from the company, a fan inquired about McIntyre’s status during the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A. Sean Ross Sapp responded that he has not heard of any injury to McIntyre; rather, the former champion is occupied with filming. Sapp also mentioned that he met McIntyre in September, and that the wrestler expressed interest in participating in WWE’s South American tour.

Recently, McIntyre appeared on Busted Open Radio with WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, where he revealed that, despite being away from the ring, he continued training while spending three months filming “The Last Druid” in Barcelona. In a separate interview, McIntyre discussed his ongoing absence from WWE.