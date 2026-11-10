Tuesday, November 10, 2026
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Current Lineup For WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE Survivor Series 2026
WWE Survivor Series 2026

WWE has announced the lineup for its 2026 Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event (PLE), scheduled for this month.

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, representing The Judgment Day, will defend her title against “The Man” Becky Lynch. Additionally, a traditional 5-on-5 match will feature Team USA, led by “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, “The Best in the World” CM Punk, and WWE World Tag Team Champion “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans, competing against Team Mexico, which includes WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and WWE World Tag Team Champion “Mr. Money in the Bank” Penta, with more competitors to be announced.

In another match, The Bloodline—comprised of WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns, “Main Event” Jey Uso, “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu—will face off against the team known as 946, which includes Royce Keys, Lucien Price, Bronco Nima, Carmelo Hayes, and Cruz Montana, in a Men’s WarGames Match.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 will take place on Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. The event will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

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