Jeff Cobb Reveals Why He Turned Down WWE Offer In 2021

Former WWE Superstar JC Mateo, better known to wrestling fans as Jeff Cobb, has revealed why he rejected an opportunity to join WWE in 2021, recalling an unusual conversation with former company executive Canyon Ceman.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Mateo discussed his negotiations with WWE and explained how a Zoom meeting with Ceman, who was serving as Senior Director of Talent Development at the time, ultimately influenced his decision not to sign with the company.

Mateo recalled being surprised by Ceman’s appearance during the virtual meeting, claiming that the executive conducted the conversation while lying in bed wearing a T-shirt and shorts. The situation initially caught him off guard, although he also joked about Ceman’s resemblance to actor Jeff Daniels.

“What turned me off was when I had the Zoom call with him. Well, the first thing that turned me off was that he was on the Zoom call in bed, just wearing a white T-shirt and shorts. I swear I was trying to take a screenshot, but I don’t know if he would have noticed. he called me, and he was in bed in boxer shorts and a T-shirt. I was like, ‘What the hell?’ Then it hit me. He looks 100% like Jeff Daniels. So I wanted to get that screenshot.”

However, Mateo explained that the executive’s appearance was not the deciding factor. Instead, he took issue with a comment Ceman allegedly made while discussing WWE’s compensation structure for NXT talent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Mateo, Ceman outlined three different salary tiers within NXT before making a remark about WWE continuing to pay its wrestlers throughout the pandemic. Mateo felt the comment was unnecessary and was put off by the way it was presented.

“That and what he said. I think he told me there were three tiers in NXT at the time for pay structure. The one line that got me, that made me say no, was, ‘Well, you know, unlike other companies, we pay our talent during the pandemic.’ I said, ‘You didn’t have to say it like that.’ That turned me off. I was like, ‘Well, I don’t really want to work with somebody who’s going to make a statement like that.’ So I said no.”

Mateo made it clear that the comment left a negative impression on him, ultimately contributing to his decision to decline WWE’s offer.

The former NJPW standout had established himself internationally before the 2021 discussions, making him an attractive prospect for WWE’s talent recruitment efforts.

His latest comments provide additional insight into the circumstances surrounding his decision, highlighting how the conduct and communication style of a company representative can influence a wrestler’s willingness to sign.

Although Mateo ultimately passed on the opportunity at the time, his account offers a candid look at the negotiations and the interaction that convinced him WWE was not the right destination for him in 2021.