Jim Ross Undergoing Another Surgery Following Brain Shunt Complications

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross is scheduled to undergo another surgical procedure as he continues dealing with complications related to a brain shunt that was initially inserted earlier this year.

The 74-year-old wrestling announcer underwent surgery in August to have the shunt installed, allowing excess fluid to drain from his brain in an effort to address ongoing balance problems. Although Ross initially experienced noticeable improvements following the procedure, further complications have required additional medical attention.

On Tuesday, November 10, Conrad Thompson, who co-hosts the Grilling JR podcast alongside Ross, announced on social media that the legendary commentator was scheduled for another operation that morning.

“Good ole JR is having shunt surgery this morning,” Thompson wrote via social media. “Let’s all pray for his speedy recovery! Jim deserves a break. Jim Ross is tagged here so send some positive vibes his way so when he’s in recovery, his timeline is flooded with positive.”

The latest surgery follows a challenging period for Ross, who underwent another operation in October after experiencing severe headaches. He was subsequently hospitalized again when a chest cold caused his oxygen levels to drop.

During the October 22 episode of Grilling JR, Thompson provided a positive update on Ross’ condition, confirming that he had been discharged from the hospital and was recovering at home. However, further work on the shunt was still expected to be necessary.

Thompson addressed the situation again on November 5, revealing that another procedure was being arranged while expressing optimism about Ross’ recovery.

“He’s having his shunt repaired in two weeks,” Thompson stated. “He’s gonna be better than good soon! Thank you for your concern and continued support!”

Ross previously explained that the initial August procedure had significantly improved his balance, although the device reportedly had not been reactivated following his second surgery in October.

The latest operation represents another step in addressing the ongoing issues with the shunt. No further details regarding the outcome of Tuesday’s procedure have been announced at this time.

Ross remains one of professional wrestling’s most recognizable voices, having spent decades calling some of the industry’s biggest matches across WWE, WCW, and AEW.

Everyone at PWMania.com wishes Jim Ross a successful procedure and a speedy recovery.