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Swerve Strickland Recalls The AEW Moment He Thought “Went Too Far”

By
James Hetfield
-
Swerve Strickland in AEW
Swerve Strickland | AEW

AEW star Swerve Strickland discussed various topics with Sportskeeda, including the moment he felt the company went a bit too far.

Strickland said, “Darby getting drowned. I was like, ‘Oh, we’re here. Okay.’”

On the craziest wrestler he has shared a locker room with:

“Darby. Darby. Darby. He runs the board completely. Because I’ve been to Darby’s house, you know. And it’s literally the same thing.”

On the greatest match of all time:

“I would say the greatest wrestling match of all time – it would be Kenny and Okada at Dominion. The greatest match of all time is probably Rock and Hogan.”

On AEW’s greatest match:

“I’m always good at doing the most underrated great matches. The greatest is tough because it’s like they’re great for so many different reasons. I still don’t think to this day with everything that has culminated – it’s Hangman and Omega against The Bucks.”

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