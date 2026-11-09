Updated Lineup For AEW Full Gear 2026

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the updated lineup for its 2026 Full Gear pay-per-view (PPV), taking place this weekend.

AEW International Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada from the Don Callis Family will defend his title against “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland.

Previously announced matches include The Death Riders—AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, Gabe Kidd, and Wheeler Yuta—teaming up with The Conglomeration —consisting of “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong —to face The Cut. This group includes “Switchblade” Jay White, Ace Austin, Austin Gunn, Clark Connors, Colten Gunn, David Finlay, and Juice Robinson in an Anarchy in the Arena Match.

Additionally, AEW Women’s World Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné will defend her title against Marina Shafir, known as “The Problem,” a member of The Death Riders.

In another title match, “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay, the AEW World Champion from the United Empire, will defend his title against “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher from the Don Callis Family.

AEW World Trios Champions “Hangman” Adam Page, alongside Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido, will defend their titles in a Texas Death Match against Swerve Strickland and the New Level team, which includes “Awesome” Austin Creed and Kofi Kingston.

The AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions, The Brawling Birds—featuring Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor—will put their titles on the line against Wrathlander, consisting of Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander.

Moreover, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks—Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson—will defend their titles against the Don Callis Family duo of “Dunkzilla” Mark Davis and Jake Doyle.

AEW Full Gear 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, November 14th, at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.