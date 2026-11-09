Update On Claudio Castagnoli’s In-Ring Status

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli, a member of the Death Riders, appeared at the League of Legends World Championships.

During his appearance, he discussed several topics, including his excitement about the event. However, he also mentioned that he is not currently medically cleared to compete in the ring.

Castagnoli said, “It’s been great. I’m not medically clear right now, so I was just sitting around at home. So they asked me if I wanted to come here, see Worlds, and I’m like, ‘Yeah definitely, 100%. I’ll be there.’”

On his appreciation for League fans’ passion and their similarities to pro wrestling fans:

“What impressed me, and I had the chance to go to China for the LPL a few years ago, and then here again, it’s the passion of the fans. It’s the passion of the fans for their team, for the game, and how they show it. It’s very similar to pro wrestling. They have signs, they come early, they dress up their jerseys it’s like they show their passion and they’re proud. Proud of their heart.”

You can check out Castagnoli’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)