Truth Magnum Gets Engaged During Chris Jericho’s Wrestling Cruise

AEW and ROH star Truth Magnum has announced his engagement after proposing to his girlfriend during the seventh edition of Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea.

Magnum, best known as one-half of The Outrunners alongside Turbo Floyd, popped the question inside the wrestling ring in front of fans attending the cruise. His girlfriend accepted the proposal, prompting a celebration from the crowd.

The newly engaged couple shared an embrace as those in attendance cheered, with Magnum’s tag team partner Turbo Floyd and fellow ROH star Dalton Castle joining them in the ring to celebrate the special occasion.

Known for his retro-inspired presentation and his self-proclaimed status as the “youngest man alive,” Magnum can now jokingly add another distinction to his résumé as the youngest fiancé alive.

Magnum and Floyd have become familiar faces on ROH television as The Outrunners, while also making appearances on AEW programming. The duo previously held the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships alongside Castle, making his involvement in the celebration particularly fitting.

While wrestling fans are accustomed to seeing The Outrunners entertain audiences with their throwback personalities and in-ring antics, Magnum’s proposal provided a memorable moment away from the usual competition.

Everyone at PWMania.com congratulates Truth Magnum and his fiancée on their engagement.