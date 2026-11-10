Tuesday, November 10, 2026
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WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (11/10/2026): Tag Team Title Match And More

By
Phil Johnson
-
WWE NXT logo
WWE NXT

WWE NXT returns tonight, November 10, 2026, with a new episode airing live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, featuring a championship match and several singles contests.

Headlining the advertised lineup is an NXT Tag Team Championship match, as Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes defend their titles against Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno. The challengers will look to capture championship gold when the two teams collide on Tuesday night’s broadcast.

Elsewhere on the show, Wren Sinclair is scheduled to face Izzi Dame in singles competition, while EK Prosper will go one-on-one with Kam Hendrix.

The women’s division will also be represented when Lizzy Rain squares off against Chantel Monroe in another advertised singles match.

The following matches have been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT:

NXT Tag Team Championship: Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes (c) vs. Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno

Wren Sinclair vs. Izzi Dame

EK Prosper vs. Kam Hendrix

Lizzy Rain vs. Chantel Monroe

WWE NXT airs tonight at 8/7c on The CW Network in the United States, with the show continuing to feature the next generation of WWE talent competing for opportunities and championship gold.

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