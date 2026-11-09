Update On Donovan Dijak’s MLW Departure

Former WWE Superstar Donovan Dijak has announced his departure from Major League Wrestling (MLW), bringing his run with the promotion to an end after more than two years.

Dijak confirmed his exit on Monday morning, November 9, 2026. According to Fightful Select, MLW has also confirmed his departure, with the report noting that the 39-year-old wrestler had been working for the company without a contract.

The former WWE star made his MLW debut at Summer of Beasts in August 2024 and went on to become a prominent member of the promotion’s tag team division.

In June 2025, Dijak captured the MLW World Tag Team Championship alongside Bishop Dyer, formerly known as Baron Corbin in WWE. Their championship reign lasted 317 days, establishing the duo as a significant force in MLW’s tag team division.

Following Dyer’s departure from the company during the summer, Dijak formed a new partnership with Josh Bishop. However, that alliance recently came to an end when Bishop turned against Dijak earlier this month.

The storyline continued at this past weekend’s MLW Saturday Night SuperFight, where Dijak and Bishop were involved in a physical confrontation. Dijak also participated in several MLW Fusion television tapings over the weekend before announcing his departure.

At this stage, no additional details have been provided regarding the circumstances behind Dijak’s exit or whether he has plans to join another wrestling promotion.

Dijak previously competed in WWE under several names, including Dominik Dijakovic and T-BAR, before returning to the independent wrestling scene following his departure from the company in 2024.

His MLW exit now leaves his next career move uncertain, with the former World Tag Team Champion once again available to pursue opportunities elsewhere in professional wrestling.