Bret Hart Says WCW Should Have Been Sued Over His Match With Bill Goldberg

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has once again criticized Bill Goldberg over the injury he suffered during their match at WCW Starrcade 1999, arguing that the company failed to properly prepare Goldberg to work safely in the ring.

Hart has frequently discussed the incident over the years, particularly the kick to the head he received during the match, which contributed to the concussion-related issues that ultimately ended his in-ring career.

During an appearance on the Johnny I Pro Show, Hart addressed the importance of protecting opponents in professional wrestling and suggested that Goldberg lacked the necessary training and understanding to perform safely at the time.

Although Hart initially indicated that he did not want to dwell on his longstanding frustrations with Goldberg, he questioned why WCW allowed the former world champion to compete without what Hart considered adequate instruction.

“I won’t go on a big thing about Goldberg, but Goldberg just hurt me because he didn’t know how to do anything different. No one taught him, no one showed him, and no one explained to him. Like, ‘Bill, it’s not really real. You can’t actually kick somebody in the head as hard as you can. You just can’t.’

But no one took the time to tell him that in WCW. They should be sued for unprofessional wrestling for putting me in the ring with a guy who didn’t know anything about wrestling.”

Hart’s latest remarks place much of the responsibility on WCW, with the legendary wrestler arguing that the promotion should have ensured Goldberg was properly trained before placing him in matches with experienced performers.

The Starrcade 1999 incident remains one of the most frequently discussed moments of Hart’s career. The match took place during his run with WCW, following his controversial departure from WWE in 1997.

Hart has repeatedly expressed frustration over the circumstances surrounding his retirement, maintaining that the injury could have been avoided with greater attention to in-ring safety.

While Goldberg has previously addressed the incident and expressed regret over Hart’s injury, the two have continued to have a strained relationship, with Hart remaining outspoken about what happened.

His latest comments reinforce his belief that the responsibility for protecting wrestlers extends beyond the performers themselves to the companies responsible for training and booking them.