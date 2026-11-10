Former Wrestler Denis Gauthier Passes Away At Age 83

The professional wrestling community is mourning the passing of former Canadian wrestler Denis Gauthier, who died on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at the age of 83.

Wrestling historian Pat Laprade confirmed the news in a statement shared on X on Tuesday, November 10, reflecting on Gauthier’s career, his connections to the legendary Rougeau wrestling family, and his family’s accomplishments in professional hockey.

“Sad news from the world of pro wrestling,” Laprade began. “Denis Gauthier passed away Sunday night at the age of 83. After finding success in bodybuilding, Gauthier began his wrestling career with All-Star Wrestling in 1970 and joined Grand Prix Wrestling the following year.”

Gauthier transitioned from bodybuilding into professional wrestling in 1970, beginning a career that saw him compete for several Canadian promotions during the decade. He joined Grand Prix Wrestling in 1971 before returning to the Rougeau family’s promotion the following year, where he achieved championship success alongside Raymond Rougeau.

“He returned to the Rougeau promotion in 1972 and won the tag team championship alongside Raymond Rougeau,” Laprade continued. “Gauthier retired from wrestling in 1976.”

Although Gauthier’s in-ring career lasted approximately six years, his ties to the wrestling industry continued through his marriage to Joanne Rougeau, the sister of Raymond and Jacques Rougeau.

The family also established a notable legacy in professional hockey, with Gauthier’s son and several of his grandsons pursuing careers in the sport.

“In the 1970s, Gauthier married Joanne Rougeau, the sister of Raymond and Jacques,” Laprade wrote. “Their son, Denis Jr., went on to play 554 games in the NHL.”

Gauthier’s athletic legacy extended into another generation, with three of his grandsons becoming professional hockey players. Among them are Julien Gauthier, who has competed in the NHL, and Ethan Gauthier, who is part of the Tampa Bay Lightning organization.

“Three of Gauthier’s grandsons also went on to play professional hockey, including Julien, who played 181 NHL games, and Ethan, who is part of the Tampa Bay Lightning organization,” Laprade concluded. “My sincere condolences to the Gauthier family.”

Gauthier is remembered for his contributions to Canadian professional wrestling during the 1970s, including his championship partnership with Raymond Rougeau and his longstanding connection to one of wrestling’s most recognizable families.

Everyone at PWMania.com extends our condolences to Denis Gauthier’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.