WWE Superstar Bronson Reed remains hospitalized in Saudi Arabia following a serious injury suffered during WWE Crown Jewel 2026, with new details emerging regarding the extent of his injuries and the company’s efforts to ensure he receives medical attention.

During the November 9 episode of WWE RAW in Greenville, South Carolina, commentator Wade Barrett revealed that Reed had been hospitalized following an incident at the November 7 premium live event in Riyadh.

According to Fightful Select, Reed legitimately remained in a Saudi Arabian hospital and was not among the WWE Superstars and personnel who returned to the United States following Crown Jewel.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com subsequently confirmed that Reed suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung during the incident. Earlier reports had indicated that Reed sustained injuries involving his ribs and kidneys, although the full extent of those injuries was initially unclear.

The injury occurred during the World Tag Team Championship match at Crown Jewel, which saw Penta and Je’Von Evans defeat The Vision’s Bron Breakker and Austin Theory to capture the titles.

Although Reed was not officially scheduled to compete at the event, he became involved in the championship match when he attempted to interfere on behalf of his Vision stablemates. However, Oba Femi arrived to even the odds and confronted Reed before sending him crashing off the stage and through a table onto the production area below.

The incident was subsequently referenced on RAW as the reason for Reed’s hospitalization, with Barrett providing viewers with an update on his condition.

Fightful also reported that WWE has taken additional precautions while Reed remains overseas, assigning a member of the company’s medical team to stay with him throughout his hospitalization.

Additionally, a senior WWE international executive is reportedly in the region and personally overseeing the situation to ensure Reed receives VIP treatment and appropriate medical care.

The injury comes just months after Reed returned from another significant setback. Earlier this year, the Australian powerhouse was sidelined for several months with a torn biceps before returning to WWE programming in September.

During his recovery, Reed underwent a noticeable physical transformation, losing weight and returning with an improved physique as he resumed his role alongside The Vision.

It remains unclear how long Reed will need to remain hospitalized in Saudi Arabia, when he might be medically cleared to return to the United States, or how much additional time he could miss from WWE television.

Neither Reed nor WWE has publicly provided further details regarding his recovery timeline as of this writing.