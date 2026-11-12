WWE Crown Jewel Reportedly Draws One Of The Lowest PLE Audiences Of 2026

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 may have been one of the company’s least-watched premium live events of the year, with early estimates suggesting a significant decline in viewership compared to other major WWE shows.

Speaking on the November 12 edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that preliminary indicators point to Crown Jewel attracting a considerably smaller audience than most WWE premium live events in 2026, potentially making it the company’s lowest-performing PLE of the year.

Although official viewership figures have not been released, Meltzer estimated that the November 7 event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, may have generated between 1.2 million and 1.3 million views, compared to approximately two million for most WWE premium live events this year.

“It appears that the pay-per-view, Crown Jewel, did much lower than most of the pay-per-views this year, maybe even the lowest,” Meltzer stated. “I don’t have the number, but I have enough numbers of things in different places to where you can kind of feel it’s about 1.2, maybe 1.3 million views. And most of the pay-per-views are closer to two.”

Meltzer emphasized that his assessment was based on several indicators rather than confirmed streaming data. He also cited a decline in online interest and market-specific figures as additional signs that the event attracted less attention than WWE’s other major shows.

“The Google searches were way down, my response was way down, but in the market-by-market numbers, it was much lower than usual,” Meltzer continued.

According to the report, Crown Jewel generated approximately 57,000 Google searches, compared to roughly 200,000 searches typically associated with WWE premium live events. While search activity does not directly measure viewership, Meltzer pointed to the difference as another indication of reduced interest.

He also questioned whether the annual Crown Jewel Championship concept has maintained its appeal after several years, arguing that the matches may not provide enough incentive for viewers to seek out the event.

“The idea of these Crown Jewel championships, now that we’ve done it for a couple years and it means nothing, people don’t go out of their way to see it. That’s the reality of it. It wasn’t a draw.”

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 took place on November 7 at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, amid controversy surrounding the political and security situation in the region.

The event featured several high-profile matches, including Roman Reigns facing Sami Zayn for the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship and Liv Morgan battling Chelsea Green for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship.

Elsewhere on the card, Penta and Je’Von Evans challenged Bron Breakker and Austin Theory for the WWE World Tag Team Championships, while Cody Rhodes faced Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match.

Despite the star power involved, Meltzer’s early assessment suggests that the event may have struggled to generate the same level of audience interest as WWE’s other premium live events throughout 2026.

It is important to note that the estimated 1.2 million to 1.3 million views have not been independently confirmed, and WWE has not released official figures establishing Crown Jewel’s position among its 2026 premium live events.