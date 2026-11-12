Chelsea Green Opens Up About Being Harder On Herself In WWE

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has admitted that despite her success since returning to the company, she has yet to deliver a match that she considers among the best of her career.

During a recent interview with Cody Rhodes, the former WWE Women’s United States Champion was asked whether she had a favorite match from her wrestling career. Green revealed that, somewhat surprisingly, none of her matches since returning to WWE have earned that distinction.

Green explained that she initially expected her second run with WWE to produce her most memorable performances. However, competing on the company’s biggest stages has also caused her to become considerably more critical of her own work.

“So, funny enough, since I came back to WWE, none of those will ever be my favorite wrestling matches, which I thought would actually be the opposite. I thought I would be having all my best and most beloved wrestling matches in WWE, but I’m actually so much harder on myself in WWE. So my standard is raised, and I haven’t met my standard yet. Hopefully I will.”

Green, who returned to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble, has since established herself as one of the company’s most recognizable personalities, earning praise for her character work and comedic performances.

However, while her current WWE run has brought championship success and increased television exposure, Green believes some of her most satisfying in-ring experiences occurred earlier in her career while competing on the independent wrestling circuit.

She recalled memorable matches in cities such as Pittsburgh and Milwaukee, explaining that the emotions associated with those performances have stayed with her even when she can no longer remember the exact venues or events.

“Yeah, hopefully next time we talk, there’s a match I can say, ‘Oh, that’s the one.’ But I actually just think some of the best matches I ever had were just out there on the indies, and I don’t even know what town or what. I just remember the opponent and the feelings. There are some in Pittsburgh that I really remember and loved. There are some in Milwaukee that I remember and loved.”

Green’s comments highlight the difference between achieving professional success and feeling personally satisfied with an individual performance.

Although she has enjoyed several career milestones since returning to WWE, the former champion made it clear that she continues to hold herself to increasingly demanding standards inside the ring.

For Green, the goal remains to produce a WWE match that captures the same excitement and personal satisfaction she experienced during her years on the independent scene.