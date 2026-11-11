Backstage Update On Bronson Reed’s Injuries After WWE Crown Jewel

New information has emerged regarding the injuries suffered by WWE Superstar Bronson Reed during Crown Jewel 2026, with an updated report clarifying the nature of his condition following his hospitalization in Saudi Arabia.

Reed was injured during an angle at the November 7 premium live event in Riyadh, where Oba Femi slammed him off the stage and onto production equipment. The incident resulted in Reed being hospitalized, with the member of The Vision remaining in Saudi Arabia to receive medical treatment.

Initial reports suggested that Reed had suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung. However, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com has since provided an update, indicating that the injuries were different from those originally reported.

“Bronson Reed actually has multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney, not a punctured lung,” Alvarez noted. “Here is hoping to a very speedy recovery.”

According to the latest information, Reed continues to receive medical attention in Saudi Arabia, with WWE reportedly making arrangements to ensure he receives extensive support during his recovery.

The company has reportedly arranged what has been described as “VIP treatment” for Reed, while members of WWE’s medical staff have remained in the country to assist him. A senior WWE international executive based in the region has also reportedly stayed behind while Reed undergoes treatment.

The injury occurred during the WWE World Tag Team Championship match at Crown Jewel, which saw Bron Breakker and Austin Theory lose the titles to Penta and Je’Von Evans.

Reed attempted to interfere on behalf of his Vision stablemates before Oba Femi intervened, delivering the stage spot that ultimately led to Reed’s hospitalization.

WWE acknowledged the situation during the November 9 episode of Raw, with commentary confirming that Reed remained hospitalized in Saudi Arabia following the incident.

The setback comes at an unfortunate time for Reed, who had only returned to in-ring competition in September after spending several months sidelined with a torn biceps.

His latest injury also adds to the challenges facing The Vision, with fellow member Logan Paul currently recovering from a torn triceps.

There is currently no confirmed timetable for Reed’s discharge from the hospital or his eventual return to WWE programming.

With multiple broken ribs and a reported kidney laceration, Reed’s recovery will depend on the extent of his injuries and the recommendations of the medical professionals overseeing his treatment.

Everyone at PWMania.com wishes Bronson Reed a full and speedy recovery.