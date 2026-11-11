Anonymous TKO Employees Accuse Company Of Putting Profits Ahead Of Safety

Some employees within TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE, are reportedly growing increasingly frustrated with the company’s decision to continue staging events in Saudi Arabia amid concerns about regional security and employee safety.

According to a report from Uncrowned, multiple sources within the company have expressed dissatisfaction with how TKO has handled the situation, particularly following reports of missile and drone attacks attributed to Houthi forces in Yemen.

The concerns intensified following WWE Crown Jewel 2026, which took place in Riyadh on Saturday, November 7. According to the report, an attack occurred in the city’s financial district shortly after the event, with a missile reportedly striking an Aramco-owned tower on Sunday.

Although WWE talent had reportedly departed Saudi Arabia before the reported strike, some employees have questioned whether the company is placing financial considerations ahead of the safety and well-being of its personnel.

One anonymous company source speaking to Uncrowned criticized TKO’s continued commitment to hosting events in the region, suggesting that the potential financial consequences of canceling shows are influencing its decisions.

“Why are you still even having these shows at this point? I think the answer is, if they chose not to do the show, they would lose out on millions and millions of dollars.

If we don’t do the shows in Saudi Arabia or [United Arab Emirates] or Doha or wherever we are going, then our fourth-quarter earnings will be off and our shareholders aren’t going to get their money. So it’s all about greed. They don’t care about anybody’s well-being. The level of greed with this company is so gross.”

The source’s remarks reflect concerns about the balance between TKO’s commercial interests and the potential risks associated with operating major events in the region. However, the financial motivations described represent the employee’s assessment rather than a confirmed explanation of the company’s decision-making.

Another anonymous source expressed broader frustration with the treatment of employees, pointing to what they described as poor communication, a lack of appreciation, and growing dissatisfaction within the organization.

“They don’t fing care about you one bit. People are just getting tired of the way they’re getting treated. They get treated like s and everybody’s tired of it. The lack of communication, the greed, the lack of appreciation, people are just sick of it.”

WWE has maintained a significant business relationship with Saudi Arabia for several years, regularly staging premium live events in the country as part of its international expansion strategy.

While the company’s Saudi Arabian events have generated substantial commercial opportunities, they have also attracted criticism and controversy over the years.

The latest report suggests that concerns are now being raised internally about the potential risks of continuing to operate in the region during periods of heightened security tensions.

As of this writing, no official response from TKO or WWE addressing the specific employee complaints cited by Uncrowned was included in the report.

The allegations regarding employee treatment and the company’s priorities remain attributed to the anonymous sources, rather than independently established findings.