Seth Rollins Takes Shot At LA Knight

Seth Rollins took a playful but pointed shot at fellow WWE Superstar LA Knight during a recent podcast appearance, questioning Knight’s talent after an unexpected comparison involving NFL quarterback Josh Allen.

Rollins appeared alongside his wife, Becky Lynch, on The Kittle Things, hosted by San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and his wife, Claire Kittle. The episode was released on the podcast’s official YouTube channel on November 10, 2026.

During the conversation, George introduced a game in which the guests compared NFL players to WWE Superstars. When Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen came up, Rollins described him as a babyface who was still working toward reaching the top of his profession. “I think he’s a babyface,” Rollins said about Josh Allen. “He hasn’t reached the summit yet. That’s the thing is he’s still on the come up.”

Kittle then suggested LA Knight as a possible WWE equivalent to Allen, prompting an interesting reaction from Rollins.

Rather than immediately responding to the comparison, Rollins appeared to hesitate, seemingly aware that his initial thoughts might generate some controversy. “Ooh. I shouldn’t say that. I shouldn’t say anything,” Rollins responded.

However, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion ultimately decided against keeping his thoughts to himself, delivering a sarcastic remark that appeared to question Knight’s abilities. “I should just bite my tongue on that one,” Rollins continued. “I was gonna say one of them is talented [laughs]. I said it anyway.”

Rollins laughed after making the comment, suggesting that the remark was delivered in a lighthearted setting, although his words could certainly be interpreted as a jab at Knight.

The exchange adds another interesting moment to Rollins’ history of outspoken comments about fellow WWE performers. Whether the remark was simply friendly banter or reflected his genuine opinion of Knight remains unclear.

Knight has not publicly responded to Rollins’ comments, and there is no indication that the exchange is connected to an upcoming WWE storyline.

For now, Rollins’ reaction has provided fans with another memorable quote from his appearance on The Kittle Things.