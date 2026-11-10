Enzo Amore Fuels WWE Return Rumors

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore has added to speculation surrounding a potential return to the company, sharing a new social media video amid reports that he may have already signed a contract with WWE.

Amore posted the video on Instagram on Tuesday, November 10, addressing questions about his wrestling future without directly confirming or denying the rumors.

The outspoken performer offered a “never say never” response when discussing the possibility of returning to WWE, while also reflecting on his past experiences in professional wrestling. Amore claimed that the industry had previously attempted to blackball him but maintained that he still considers himself one of the top performers in the business.

The video also featured a message directed at WWE legend John Cena, with Amore using the caption to make a reference to his current association with Westside Gunn’s 4th Rope wrestling promotion. “John Cena your time is up,” Amore wrote. “It’s 4th o’clock.”

Amore’s comments come amid reports that he has signed a new WWE contract, with speculation suggesting that a return through the NXT brand could be under consideration.

Adding to the rumors, Amore was reportedly spotted visiting the WWE Performance Center last week alongside TNA Wrestling star Joe Alonzo. However, WWE has not officially confirmed that Amore has signed a new deal or that plans are in place for his return.

The timing of Amore’s latest comments is particularly interesting given developments involving Westside Gunn, who announced on Tuesday that he had attended a major meeting with WWE President Nick Khan at the company’s headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

Gunn, who previously expressed frustration with WWE following an incident at Monday Night Raw in November 2025, indicated that his issues with the company had been resolved.

The rapper also teased a potential collaboration between WWE and his 4th Rope promotion, writing “4th Rope X WWE” and asking, “What’s better than 3 ropes?”

With Amore already involved in 4th Rope, the developments have raised questions about whether his potential WWE return could be connected to Gunn’s discussions with the company.

However, there has been no confirmation that the two situations are related, and no formal partnership between WWE and 4th Rope has been announced.

For now, Amore continues to leave the door open for a possible WWE comeback, with his latest social media activity keeping speculation alive about what could be next for the former Cruiserweight Champion.