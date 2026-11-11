Bret Hart Joins Hart Family For Stu Hart Bridge Opening Ceremony

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart joined members of his family in Calgary, Alberta, on Tuesday, November 10, for a special ceremony celebrating the opening of the Stu Hart Memorial Bridge.

The bridge, located along Highway 8 just west of Calgary, officially opened its eastbound lanes to traffic following a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Bret and several members of the legendary Hart family.

Named in honor of the late Stu Hart, the bridge crosses the Elbow River and serves as a permanent tribute to one of the most influential figures in Canadian professional wrestling history.

Speaking during the ceremony, Bret reflected on the significance of the occasion and explained why he believed his father would have appreciated the recognition. “It’s a special day for all of us,” Hart said. “We all love the fact that they named a bridge after my dad. Because that’s what he stood for — he stood for being strong. I think he would be truly honored and it would mean a lot to him.”

Stu Hart was a central figure in establishing Calgary as a major professional wrestling territory through his ownership and operation of Stampede Wrestling. He was also renowned for training generations of wrestlers inside the famous Hart Dungeon, helping develop performers who would go on to achieve success in WWE and promotions around the world.

Beyond his contributions to wrestling, Stu and his wife, Helen Hart, were deeply connected to the Calgary community, where they raised their family and established a legacy that continues to be celebrated decades later.

Stu passed away in 2003 at the age of 88, two years after Helen’s death in 2001.

Bret also spoke about his parents’ connection to the city, describing the bridge dedication as a meaningful acknowledgment of everything they contributed to their hometown. “I know my dad [and] my mom would be very proud. They gave a lot to the community,” Hart said. “Calgary was always home for all of us Harts. For all of us, it’s just a big, giant pat on the back for everything.”

The opening of the eastbound lanes comes more than a year after the bridge’s official naming ceremony in October 2025.

For the Hart family, the landmark represents another lasting recognition of Stu Hart’s influence, not only on professional wrestling but also on the city of Calgary, where his name remains closely associated with the sport’s history.

The Stu Hart Memorial Bridge will now carry his name for generations to come, preserving the legacy of the legendary promoter, trainer, and Hart family patriarch.