Bret Hart Criticizes Modern Wrestling: “It Doesn’t Try To Be Real Anymore”

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has shared his frustrations with the current state of professional wrestling, arguing that the industry has moved away from the realism and storytelling that defined his approach to the business.

During an appearance on the Johnny I Pro Show, “The Hitman” reflected on how wrestling has evolved since his days as an active competitor. Hart explained that he dedicated much of his career to making his matches appear as authentic as possible, something he believes is no longer a priority in modern wrestling.

The former WWE Champion criticized what he sees as an increasing emphasis on spectacle, elaborate production, and exaggerated performances rather than believable in-ring competition. “I know that I gave so much and tried so hard to make it appear real, and I have a hard time today when I don’t think those values are carried forward. They’re moving in a different direction now, where wrestling is starting to become hokey. It doesn’t try to be real anymore. It tries to be unreal, like, the more outrageously you can do things, the more explosions and pyro and stuff that you can have. It has nothing to do with wrestling. In the end, I’m a wrestling fan deep in my heart, and I like to watch a really good wrestling match that builds and tells a story and all that. I don’t get that fix anymore. I’m not getting that at all from today’s wrestling.”

Hart’s comments highlight his belief that compelling professional wrestling should be built around convincing performances, logical match progression, and storytelling that draws viewers into the action.

Throughout his career, Hart developed a reputation for his technical wrestling ability and attention to detail, becoming one of WWE’s most respected in-ring performers during the 1990s.

The five-time WWE Champion has frequently expressed concerns about the direction of modern wrestling, particularly when discussing the importance of making matches feel like legitimate athletic contests.

Although today’s wrestling industry places considerable emphasis on high-impact moves, elaborate entrances, and larger-scale productions, Hart maintains that those elements cannot replace the fundamentals of telling a believable story inside the ring.

For “The Hitman,” the biggest disappointment is that, despite remaining a passionate wrestling fan, he no longer finds the same satisfaction in watching modern matches that he once experienced as both a competitor and a viewer.