Zilla Fatu Shares Emotional Story Behind John Cena Classic Invitation

WWE NXT Superstar Zilla Fatu has opened up about an emotional reunion with John Cena, explaining why receiving an invitation to the inaugural John Cena Classic meant far more to him than simply another opportunity inside the ring.

During the November 4, 2026, episode of WWE NXT on The CW, Cena personally invited Fatu to participate in the upcoming John Cena Classic, scheduled for December 14 at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.

The invitation carried particular significance because of Cena’s history with Fatu’s late father, Umaga, who engaged in a memorable rivalry with the 17-time WWE World Champion during the 2000s.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Fatu reflected on the experience of reconnecting with Cena nearly two decades after their previous encounter. He explained that seeing the WWE legend again brought back memories of watching Cena interact with his father when he was younger. “Blessed. Blessed to come here to NXT and, in the first few months, have a GOAT like John Cena and introduce me to the first-ever John Cena Classic tournament. Words can’t even express how I feel. When I met him that day, it was so surreal and a full circle moment for me. Last time I saw him was when my dad was here. All I remember was him and my dad talking, cutting up, and having jokes.”

Fatu, who is continuing his family’s wrestling legacy as part of WWE’s NXT roster, admitted that the reunion was an emotional experience. Beyond the invitation itself, he expressed appreciation for Cena taking the time to work with younger talent and help them develop their careers. “20 years later, I link up with John Cena as an adult. It hit different for me, uce. I did get emotional just speaking with him, being in his presence. I told him the whole day, ‘Thank you. Thank you for your time.’ I know that it doesn’t matter how much money or fame you have, you cannot get back time. I told him, ‘I appreciate you.’ I know he could be doing anything in the world that he wants to do, but he was at NXT to help me succeed.”

Umaga, who passed away in December 2009 at the age of 36, was one of WWE’s most dominant performers during his run with the company. His rivalry with Cena included a memorable Last Man Standing Match at the 2007 Royal Rumble, which remains one of the most notable encounters of both men’s careers.

Now, Fatu has an opportunity to establish his own identity in WWE while honoring the legacy of his father and the wider Anoa’i wrestling family.

Fatu joins Cody Rhodes, Noam Dar, and Romeo Moreno among the confirmed male participants in the John Cena Classic. Reigning NXT Women’s Champion Kelani Jordan has also received an invitation, becoming the first officially announced female competitor.

The inaugural event is scheduled for December 14 at ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World in Orlando, with separate men’s and women’s John Cena Classic Champions set to be recognized.

For Fatu, however, the opportunity already represents a significant personal milestone. Having watched Cena share moments with his father years earlier, he now finds himself working alongside the same WWE legend as he begins building his own career on one of wrestling’s biggest stages.