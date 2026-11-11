Seth Rollins Explains Why He Doesn’t Consider Himself a WrestleMania Main Eventer

Seth Rollins has technically competed in three WrestleMania main events, but the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion doesn’t believe any of them fully qualify as the career milestone he has spent years chasing.

During a recent appearance on The Kittle Things alongside his wife, Becky Lynch, and NFL star George Kittle, Rollins explained why he has a different interpretation of what it means to truly main event WWE’s biggest annual show.

Rollins was famously involved in the closing moments of WrestleMania 31, cashing in his Money in the Bank contract during the WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. The surprise cash-in transformed the contest into a triple threat match, allowing Rollins to capture the championship in a moment that became known as “the heist of the century.”

However, because he wasn’t originally advertised as part of the match, Rollins doesn’t consider that appearance a traditional WrestleMania main event. “Most people consider it the main event, like part of the main event. If you look at it on the lineup, it would be because it’s technically the triple threat match because I changed the match to a triple threat. But I was not on the marquee. I wasn’t advertised as the main event. So, at this point, there’s many, many arguments to be had. I feel like I have never been in a main event of WrestleMania.”

Rollins has since headlined Night One of WrestleMania on two occasions, teaming with Cody Rhodes against The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 before defeating Reigns and CM Punk in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 41.

Despite those accomplishments, Rollins explained that his personal goal is to be one of the advertised competitors in the match that closes Night Two, rather than simply appearing in a main event during WWE’s two-night format. “I’ve had Night One main events, and I helped in the Night Two main event at WrestleMania 40 with Cody and Roman. And I had the cash-in, but I’ve never been the person on the marquee to finish the show, Night Two.”

Rollins acknowledged that his definition is stricter than how many fans and fellow wrestlers view the achievement. Nevertheless, he remains hopeful that he will eventually get the opportunity to headline the final match of WrestleMania before his in-ring career comes to an end. “Maybe. I got a few years left. We’ll see if I can get there. But everybody has a different perspective on that, especially now that it’s gone to two nights. (Becky’s) like, ‘Oh yeah, you’ve main-evented. WrestleMania 40, because the poster material is me, Cody, Roman, and Rock.’ So, I’m there. You know what I mean? I was World Heavyweight Champion.”

Lynch, who famously headlined WrestleMania 35 against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, disagreed with her husband’s assessment and insisted that his previous appearances absolutely count. “It 100 percent counts. Of course, it counts.”

Rollins has not competed in a televised WWE match since losing to Roman Reigns in a World Heavyweight Championship bout at SummerSlam 2026. However, he recently returned to in-ring action during WWE’s tour of South America, teaming with LA Knight and Solo Sikoa to defeat The Bloodline at live events in Ecuador, Colombia, Argentina, and Chile.

While Rollins has already enjoyed several defining WrestleMania moments throughout his career, he clearly believes there is still one major accomplishment left to achieve: entering the final match of Night Two as an advertised main event attraction.

During the same podcast appearance, Rollins also made headlines after taking a playful shot at fellow WWE Superstar LA Knight.