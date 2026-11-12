WWE Main Event’s Latest Rumble Episode Sees Viewership Increase

WWE Main Event is showing signs of increased audience engagement on Rumble, with the latest episode recording more views than the previous week’s broadcast at a comparable point following its release.

The latest episode surpassed the approximately 250,000 views recorded by the previous installment over the same period, marking an improvement for the long-running WWE program following its recent move to the streaming platform.

The episode featured four matches involving talent from across WWE’s roster, including The LWO facing The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. Lola Vice also competed against Lyra Valkyria, while Otis of Alpha Academy went one-on-one with Ivar of The War Raiders. The show additionally featured Sol Ruca taking on Nikkita Lyons.

As first reported by Variety, WWE reached an agreement with Rumble to bring WWE Main Event to the platform beginning October 14, 2026. Under the deal, new episodes premiere every Wednesday at 8/7c, placing the program in direct competition with AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max, as well as WWE’s own Evolve series on Tubi.

Before moving to Rumble, WWE Main Event had been available on YouTube throughout 2026. The series has undergone numerous changes since its original launch, with its current format primarily featuring matches taped ahead of live episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown.

The move to Rumble represents another change in WWE’s distribution strategy, giving the company an additional platform for showcasing talent outside its flagship weekly programming.

It is important to distinguish the reported figures from traditional television ratings. Rumble’s publicly displayed view totals represent cumulative views rather than average concurrent viewers, meaning they cannot be directly compared with Nielsen television audience figures.

Nevertheless, the increase from the previous week’s approximately 250,000 views suggests that the latest episode has attracted additional interest during its initial availability on the platform.