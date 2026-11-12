Backstage Update On Killer Kross’ WWE Return Rumors

Speculation surrounding a potential WWE return for Killer Kross has intensified following his recent MLW Championship loss, but a new report suggests that a return to NXT is not currently in the works.

After Kross dropped the MLW Championship over the weekend, rumors began circulating that the former WWE Superstar had finished his commitments with Major League Wrestling and could be preparing for another run with WWE.

However, according to PWInsider, sources have confirmed that Kross and WWE have not held any formal discussions regarding a potential return as of this writing.

The report also clarifies that Kross has not departed MLW despite losing the promotion’s championship. He remains involved with the company while continuing to operate as a free agent.

Rather than committing to an exclusive wrestling contract, Kross is reportedly maintaining the flexibility to appear for multiple promotions alongside his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux.

In addition to MLW, Kross continues to work with Australia’s World Series Wrestling (WSW) and other wrestling organizations that he and Bordeaux choose to appear for.

The update comes amid ongoing interest in Kross’ future following his departure from WWE, where he competed under the name Karrion Kross and previously enjoyed considerable success in NXT.

During his time with WWE, Kross became a two-time NXT Champion and was featured prominently alongside Scarlett. His character and presentation helped establish him as one of the brand’s notable performers before his eventual move to the main roster.

Although his recent MLW Championship loss prompted speculation about another WWE opportunity, there is currently no indication that negotiations have taken place.

Meanwhile, Kross and Bordeaux are also preparing another project outside the ring. At the conclusion of their latest WSW tour, the couple announced plans to produce a new documentary documenting their recent travels and experiences.

The documentary is expected to be released in the coming months, although a specific premiere date has not been announced.

For now, Kross remains active on the independent wrestling scene, with no confirmed plans to return to WWE or sign an exclusive agreement elsewhere.