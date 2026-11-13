MJF Reportedly Set For Imminent AEW Return With Major Creative Plans In Place

Former AEW World Champion MJF could be returning to AEW television in the near future, with a new report suggesting that significant creative plans are already being discussed for his comeback.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been absent from AEW programming since All In: London 2026 in August, where he competed in the Casino Gauntlet match to determine the number one contender for the AEW World Championship but failed to secure the victory.

Since then, MJF has remained off television, leaving questions about when the former world champion might return and what direction AEW has planned for him.

During a recent edition of The Hump podcast, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp provided an update on Friedman’s status, revealing that discussions surrounding his return have been circulating behind the scenes since at least October.

“He is going to come back pretty soon,” Sapp noted during the recent podcast discussion. “You know, I’d been hearing that as of like last month as well.”

According to Sapp, MJF’s return is not expected to be a minor appearance, as there are indications that AEW intends to position him in a prominent storyline upon his comeback.

“Expect MJF to be back very soon and in a very, like, a top program,” he continued.

Although the report suggests that Friedman’s return is imminent, no specific date has been confirmed, and details regarding his potential opponent or storyline remain unknown.

The timing is particularly interesting given that AEW is preparing for Full Gear 2026, which takes place on Saturday, November 14, in Phoenix, Arizona.

With the pay-per-view just days away, speculation may naturally turn toward whether MJF could make an appearance at the event. However, there has been no confirmation that he is scheduled for Full Gear, and Sapp’s comments did not identify the show as his planned return date.

MJF has been one of AEW’s most prominent performers since the company’s early years, establishing himself as a major main event attraction through his championship reigns, rivalries, and outspoken on-screen character.

His return would give AEW another established main event star as the company moves toward the final weeks of 2026.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement, but the latest report indicates that MJF’s absence from AEW television could be coming to an end sooner rather than later.