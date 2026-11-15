Update On MJF’s AEW Return, Will Ospreay Injury Update, Toni Storm, Continental Classic

AEW President Tony Khan addressed several major developments during the post-show media scrum following AEW Full Gear 2026 on Saturday, November 14, at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Khan was joined by new AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron, while Nick Wayne also made a brief appearance. Topics included MJF’s surprise return, Will Ospreay’s medical status, Toni Storm’s future, travel disruptions, the upcoming Continental Classic, and AEW’s plans heading into 2027.

MJF Returns, Will Ospreay Undergoes Medical Evaluation

One of the biggest developments coming out of Full Gear was MJF’s surprise return following the AEW World Championship main event between Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher.

MJF attacked Ospreay after the match, striking the AEW World Champion with his “One True Championship.”

Khan confirmed that MJF will appear on the November 18 episode of AEW Dynamite and address his actions.

He also revealed that Ospreay was undergoing medical evaluations following the attack. Khan praised both Ospreay and Fletcher for their main event performance while acknowledging the physical toll of the match and its aftermath.

No further details were provided regarding Ospreay’s condition or whether the attack would affect his upcoming appearances.

AEW Arranged Three Private Planes Following Nationwide Flight Shutdown

Khan discussed the extraordinary travel complications surrounding Full Gear after Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop disrupted flights across the United States.

AEW arranged three private planes to transport talent to Phoenix, with some performers arriving only hours before the event and others reportedly reaching the venue with just minutes to spare.

Despite the difficulties, AEW presented its entire advertised main pay-per-view card without changes.

The Tailgate Brawl pre-show was affected, however, with Maya World becoming the only advertised wrestler unable to reach Phoenix. Khan praised Hyan and Skye Blue for stepping up following the resulting adjustments.

Renee Paquette was also unable to attend because of the travel disruptions. Khan additionally offered condolences to Paquette and Jon Moxley following the passing of their dog, Blue.

Kris Statlander And Harley Cameron Celebrate Championship Victory

Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron discussed their AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship victory and the significance of their partnership.

Khan noted that Statlander had become the second Women’s Triple Crown Champion in AEW history, having held the AEW Women’s World Championship, TBS Championship, and Women’s World Tag Team Championship.

Cameron also made history as the first two-time AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champion.

The champions joked about Billy Gunn’s cameo in their entrance video, claiming that the WWE Hall of Famer had been eager to work with them and that they decided to give him a trial run.

Cameron praised Statlander as one of the world’s best wrestlers and credited her with helping improve her in-ring abilities and confidence. Statlander spoke about their genuine friendship and how Cameron helps her enjoy wrestling while maintaining high standards.

Both expressed interest in continuing their partnership and helping establish greater prestige for the women’s tag team titles.

Khan also indicated that he would be interested in another match between Wrathlander and the Brawling Birds.

Toni Storm Return And Persephone Contract Update

Khan reiterated that Toni Storm will eventually return to AEW, although he did not provide a timetable for her comeback.

He also praised Mina Shirakawa for her work during Storm’s absence and acknowledged her contributions to the women’s division.

Regarding Persephone, Khan confirmed that she is under contract with AEW for “years to come.”

He expressed confidence in her future and indicated that she will continue playing an important role in both AEW and CMLL.

Queen Aminata, Mercedes Moné And AEW Women’s Division

Khan reflected on Queen Aminata’s progress over the past year, revealing that she had been devastated when AEW prevented her from participating in the previous year’s Blood & Guts match because of injury concerns.

One year later, Aminata is the reigning TBS Champion and was able to compete in this year’s Blood & Guts match.

Khan also praised Mercedes Moné and Marina Shafir for their Full Gear performance and highlighted the continued development of AEW’s women’s division.

He revealed that the recent Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite delivered AEW’s largest audience in the key 18–49 demographic during the HBO Max simulcast era, crediting the women’s division with contributing significantly to that achievement.

AEW Continental Classic 2026 Selection Special Announced

Khan confirmed that the participants for the 2026 AEW Continental Classic will be revealed during halftime of Monday Night Football on November 16.

The selection special will feature Khan and Tony Schiavone and will be presented across AEW’s social media platforms.

Khan explained that medical evaluations following Full Gear would influence the final tournament lineup, with AEW needing to determine which performers are healthy enough to participate.

He was also asked about introducing women’s or tag team versions of the Continental Classic.

While no additional tournaments were announced, Khan acknowledged that other round-robin competitions could be explored in the future, potentially under different names.

He praised the Continental Classic’s points-based format and strict rules against outside interference.

Austin Creed And Kofi Kingston Praised For AEW Creative Contributions

Khan spoke highly of Austin Creed and Kofi Kingston, formerly known as The New Day in WWE, following their involvement in the Texas Death Match at Full Gear.

He revealed that both wrestlers contributed significantly to the creative development of the match and praised how quickly they have adapted to AEW.

Khan also complimented their work alongside Swerve Strickland and the contributions they have made since joining the promotion.

Elsewhere, he praised The Young Bucks and Mark Davis and Jake Doyle following their AEW World Tag Team Championship match.

Khan suggested that 2026 could become the best pay-per-view year of Matt and Nick Jackson’s careers and expressed confidence in Davis and Doyle’s future, leaving open the possibility of additional matches between the teams.

AEW Full Gear Pay-Per-View Business And Future Phoenix Events

Khan indicated that Full Gear 2026 was performing significantly better on pay-per-view than the previous year’s event.

He described the increase as part of a broader positive trend for AEW’s pay-per-view business throughout 2026, crediting the roster, creative contributions, and audience feedback.

Khan also spoke positively about AEW’s experience in Phoenix and expressed interest in making the city a regular annual destination.

He expects Phoenix to remain part of the company’s plans for future television tapings and pay-per-view events.

AEW Action Figures And Merchandise Changes

Asked about AEW action figures becoming more difficult to find in retail stores, Khan explained that the promotion is transitioning between toy partners.

He indicated that new action figure lines are planned ahead of the holiday season, with some partnerships already announced and further announcements expected.

Khan was also questioned about missing merchandise for certain wrestlers and factions at Full Gear, including Mercedes Moné and The Conglomeration.

He said those shirts would normally be available at AEW events and promised to investigate why they were absent from the merchandise stands.

Nick Wayne Makes Brief Appearance

Nick Wayne briefly interrupted the media scrum while livestreaming on his phone.

Wayne offered Khan champagne and asked about the post-show afterparty before leaving without taking questions from reporters.

ROH Plans And Potential 2027 Stadium Event

Khan discussed the upcoming Ring of Honor match between Athena and Hyan, including the ongoing storyline involving Athena attempting to recruit Hyan.

He was also asked about the possibility of AEW staging a stadium event in mid-April 2027.

Khan did not confirm any plans for such an event, instead pointing toward previously announced shows, including AEW Worlds End in Minneapolis and AEW Dynasty in Liverpool in 2027.

He noted that the remainder of AEW’s 2027 pay-per-view schedule has not yet been officially announced.

With MJF back on television, the Continental Classic approaching, and several major developments coming out of Full Gear, AEW is preparing for a busy conclusion to 2026.

The next episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, November 18, will feature MJF addressing his return, while further updates on Ospreay’s condition and the company’s upcoming plans are expected.